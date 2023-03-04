NFL Combine Shocker! Bryce Young Is…Short

Videos by OutKick

Shocking news out the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this morning. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been confirmed as short!

Restart the evaluation process right now!

Earlier this morning Young officially measured 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds. If you’re surprised by this news, I’ve got some cryptocurrency to sell you at a discounted price.

We knew two things prior Young’s official NFL measurements this morning:

He’s smallish and he can ball. In today’s NFL, only one of those two things really matters – and it’s not his stature.

Alabama QB Bryce Young comes in at 5-foot-10 and 1/8, and 204 pounds at weigh-ins. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 4, 2023

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, was listed at Alabama as being 6′ and 194 pounds. Not unlike myself, and most other suburban dads in their 30s and 40s, Young managed to get both shorter and heavier over the last several months.

But evaluators shouldn’t be deterred. Small quarterbacks have had recent success in the NFL. Kyler Murray is of similar size and was selected first overall in 2019. Drew Brees is headed to the Hall of Fame and Russell Wilson will likely finish his career being within the Hall of Fame discussion.

Wilson’s high knees plane routine will also be a point of discussion, but that’s neither here nor there.

Young’s measurements shouldn’t do anything other than give the talking heads at NFL Network and ESPN something topical to debate about for the next few days. No one was expecting him to suddenly mirror Josh Allen’s size once he stepped foot in Indy.

Nearly all NFL evaluators already have Bryce Young penciled in as the NFL Draft’s top QB. About the only thing that would be prevent him from sliding out of the top two or three picks come April is a Laremy Tunsil-like gas mask. And even then, it would be far from certain that QB-needy NFL teams would puff, puff, pass on Young.

Earlier this week Young told assembled media: “I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life. I know who I am, I know what I can do.”

If true, that’s one big ass baby.

