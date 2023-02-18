Bryce Young Is The Smaller Version Of Patrick Mahomes? NFL Draft Analyst Thinks So, While Another Is Obsessed With Will Levis

Videos by OutKick

The NFL Combine is approaching and the hot-takes are flying in regards to a number of draft prospects. This includes former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was compared to Patrick Mahomes this week by one NFL Draft analyst.

I know what a lot of folks are saying right now about Young and his size, but there will be a team who looks past that in the top-10. Even though he’s not the typical size of an NFL quarterback, there’s no doubt he has the talent to compete. If there is one team that ESPN’s Todd Mcshay could see trading up for the first pick, it would be the Indianapolis Colts.

During his show ‘First Draft’, McShay pointed out that Bryce Young might not have the measurements of a quarterback like Will Levis, but he still thinks Young goes first overall, while also reminding him of Patrick Mahomes.

“I know he’s undersized, and I hope he’s at least 196 pounds so that Kiper (Mel) can get on board, but I have them (Colts) taking Bryce Young at the No.1 spot,” McShay noted. “To me, Bryce Young has a chance to be an absolute star. I’ve said it multiple times, he’s Patrick Mahomes in a smaller body. The pocket presence he has, just the magic he can create inside the pocket and outside the pocket is different than all the other quarterbacks in this class, and most we evaluate.”

Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

My guy, and OutKick writer Dan Zaksheske is thinking the same about Bryce Young, as he has him ranked as the No.1 prospect available heading to the combine, with CJ Stroud coming in second.

Will Levis As The No.1 Overall NFL Draft Pick?

That is certainly some high praise for the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, but his play on the field certainly proved he can be a weapon in the right system. Honestly, I find the comments from Todd McShay more logical than former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis being a longterm starter in the NFL.

COLUMBIA, MO – NOVEMBER 05: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats signals to teammates prior to the snap against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

As for Mel Kiper, he hasn’t gotten off the Will Levis hype train and I highly doubt he does.

“In terms of the number one quarterback for me, the guy that looks the part and played like a big timer when he got some help was Will Levis from Kentucky,” Kiper Jr. noted.

I’ve watched almost every Kentucky game over the last two years, and while I agree he has the tools to be an NFL quarterback, I’m not connived he can lead a franchise right now. The amount of chatter about the former Kentucky signal-caller has been almost overwhelming this past year, even when he’s put together subpar performances.

If a franchise s ready to pull the trigger and pray Will Levis can jump into the starting role, well it’s not my money being spent. But if I was putting together the pecking order of quarterbacks taken, it would start with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis and then Hendon Hooker.

Let the back and forth continue, with the NFL Draft not far away.