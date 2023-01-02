Bryce Young is heading to the NFL Draft.

The Alabama quarterback just smacked around Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl this past Saturday, and everyone assumed it would be the last time he’d ever play for the Crimson Tide.

Now, he’s made it official that he’s leaving Tuscaloosa.

Bryce Young declares for the NFL draft. He had two amazing seasons at Alabama. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God. Without him, none of this is possible and through him I can do all things,” Young said to open his announcement Monday morning.

He further added that he’s, “forever grateful for the University of Alabama.” You can watch his full announcement and Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs also declare below.

Alabama Football: 2023 NFL Draft Announcement Press Conference https://t.co/koKgdyjuqv — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 2, 2023

It’s the end of an era for Bryce Young.

Bryce Young has officially put the bow on what was nothing short of an absolutely incredible college career.

As a starter over the past two seasons, he went an incredibly impressive 22-4. In 2020, he won a ring while backing up Mac Jones.

Unfortunately, he never won one as a starter for Nick Saban, but he did put up some outrageous numbers.

Alabama star Bryce Young is going to the draft. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

In his career in Tuscaloosa, the dual-threat QB threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Most importantly, he always conducted himself in the manner you want to see out of a leader and starting QB.

What does the NFL hold for Young?

Bryce Young will be one of the first players off the board in late April when the first round gets underway. There’s a real chance he could even go first overall.

He has legit dual-threat capabilities, is a proven winner, throws a great ball and rarely makes mistakes. Bryce Young also had the “it” factor NFL GM and coaches salivate.

Add in the fact recent Saban QBs have had some success in the NFL – most notably Jalen Hurts – and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be waiting long to hear his name get called.

Bryce Young declares for the NFL draft. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Bryce Young put together an epic college career, and now, it’s time to find out what he can do at the next level.