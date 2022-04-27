Let ‘Er Rip: Laremy Tunsil Creates Gas Mask NFT

You can now claim digital ownership of the most famous (or is it infamous?) gas mask-wearing bong rip of all-time. Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil, wearer of said gas mask, announced that he is turning his viral draft day video into a non-fungible token (NFT).

In an attempt to put the video – which first surfaced during the first round of the 2016 draft – behind him, Tunsil is selling the NFT with a portion of the proceeds being directed towards The Last Prisoner Project, which supports persons who were jailed for marijuana-related offenses.

“For the past 6 years, I’ve been asked about this moment,” Tunsil said via tweet. “The gas mask. I’ve spent 6 years trying to do rather than say — on the field and off the field. I’m officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.”

Tunsil’s gas mask NFT will be 1 of 1.

In case you forgot about that unforgettable draft night moment, there’s a video reminder below.

LAREMY TUNSIL SMOKING OFF A GAS MASK pic.twitter.com/3hnGA9tK3r — K (@ImNotLit) April 28, 2016

Tunsil felt the effects of his 2016 toke long after his initial inhale. A projected top five pick, Tunsil dropped to Miami with the 13th overall pick, as his video went viral. The slide cost him millions of dollars and instantly made him a laughingstock.

He’s since admitted to what he’s labeled as a “mistake,” has become one of the NFL’s premier tackles with the salary to prove it, and appears ready to move on.

“I’m looking toward and excited for the future and am grateful for all of those that supported me on my draft night and those that have and will continue to support my journey,” added Tunsil.

The NFT currently has a top bid of 1.42 Ethereum, which is roughly $4,100.

Like 2016 Tunsil, there’s no telling how high it’ll get.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF