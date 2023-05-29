New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo German Says He’ll Use ‘Less Rosin’ After Suspension

Videos by OutKick

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German isn’t messing around with suspicions that he’s using illegal sticky substances.

After two run-ins with crew chief James Hoye that led to an eventual ejection from a game over using “too much rosin” on his pitching hand, German is pledging to use “less rosin” going forward.

The right-hander was issued a 10-game suspension by MLB on May 17; he is expected to return to the mound on Monday (May 29) against the Seattle Mariners.

Domingo German has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/LHskZNpPIH — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 17, 2023

“You have to do something different because what I did before got me ejected from the game,” German said. “Probably go back to previous years before where I used it way less.”

From having what James Hoye called the “stickiest” hand he’s checked all year to the mysterious dark substance on his pants the day of his ejection, German seems to be aware of the growing suspicions of ‘cheating.’

“It was not rosin,” Hoye said after tossing German out of the game. “I’ve felt hands with rosin and it definitely was not rosin. It was extremely sticky. Rosin is usually a little tacky. This was sticky. My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm.”

The Yankees were hit with a ton of flack in their series against the Blue Jays. German was booted and superstar Aaron Judge raised questions over his side-eye look to the dugout during an at-bat that resulted in a homer.

Domingo Germán confirms the substance shown on his pants was chewing tobacco… pic.twitter.com/nyepHDv6eP — Pinstripe Savages (@PinstripeSavage) May 17, 2023

Let’s see if German’s new strategy sticks.