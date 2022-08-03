A fan stole the show at New York Jets training camp with a hilarious jersey.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been a hot topic ever since his ex-girlfriend accused him of having sexual relations with his mom’s best friend.

While the young dual-threat quarterback has never admitted to the allegations, the claim has still taken the NFL by storm.

Jets QB Zach Wilson was accused of having relations with his mom’s friend. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

During Jets training camp, a guy showed up with a number two “Milf Hunter” jersey, and some members of the Jets couldn’t wait to sign it.

Something tells me the rumors surrounding Wilson aren’t going to disappear at any point in the near future.

Fans can’t get enough of them, and bringing a “Milf Hunter” jersey to training camp is a next level move for a fan.

How will Zach Wilson do in 2022? (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The fact players of the team agreed to sign it seems to indicate the topic of Wilson’s extracurricular activities are a locker room favorite.

New York Jets fan wears “Milf Hunter” jersey to training camp. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Imagine breaking down this scenario a few months back. I’m not sure anyone would have believed you. Now, whether or not Wilson had relations with his mom’s friend is one of the most talked about topics in the sport.

It’s such a popular discussion fans might quickly forget the Jets only won four games in 2021!

Jets fan wears “Milf Hunter” jersey to practice. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch this narrative play out over the course of the season.