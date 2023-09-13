New York Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Signing Colin Kaepernick

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets reportedly are out on helping Colin Kaepernick get back in the NFL.

Social media erupted with calls for and speculation that the Jets might sign the former 49ers QB as soon as Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury.

Jemele Hill wasted absolutely no time before suggesting Kaep should join the Jets to fill the team’s QB void. It was also reported Tuesday that Kaepernick’s agent was in contact with the Jets.

Some people are calling for the Jets to sign Colin Kaeperick after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Jets won’t sign Colin Kaepernick.

Well, that contact apparently failed to go anywhere because it’s not going to happen. Josina Anderson reported early Wednesday morning that “The Jets are not pursuing Colin Kaepernick to address their immediate need for QB depth.”

The team is expected to narrow its list of options at some point today, and the QB famous for kneeling during the national anthem won’t be on it, according to Anderson.

Jemele Hill must be seething with rage right now.

The #Jets are not pursuing Colin Kaepernick to address their immediate need for QB depth.



I’m told they’ll look to at least narrow down their options today.



The current* mindset is to bring a QB in who fits the chemistry of Zach Wilson being the guy, & knows system &/or staff. https://t.co/y0hdLlRArE — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 13, 2023

The Jets don’t want Kaepernick.

Does this update surprise anyone? Not at all. It would have actually been shocking if the Jets were interested in Colin Kaepernick.

He last played in 2016 and was a shell of his former self by the time his NFL career came to an end. Plus, he carries a ton of baggage and distractions with him after his conduct over the past several years.

Below is a small list of some memorable moments:

Will Colin Kaepernick ever play in the NFL again? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

If Colin Kaepernick wants back in the NFL, it’s going to have to happen with a different team. Of course, no rational person thinks it’s going to happen. You can’t not have thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2016 and expect to make a return.

That’s just not how the NFL works. The window of opportunity is incredibly small, and taking several years off means the window is closed.

New York Jets reportedly not signing Colin Kaepernick. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Now, we get to see who calls the Jets racist for not signing a guy who hasn’t played since 2016. We all know that’s 100% coming. You can take that guarantee to the bank.