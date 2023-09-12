Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Is In Contact With The Jets: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Colin Kaepernick’s people reportedly are in contact with the New York Jets.

As crazy as it might sound, Kaepernick has been all over Twitter since Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after just a few snaps with the Jets.

Jemele Hill wasted no time before floating the suggestion that the Jets should sign Kaepernick, who last played during the 2016 season.

It seemed like a funny thing to mock on the internet. Well, turns out Colin Kaepernick is also trying to get the wheels spinning.

The former 49ers QB, who infamously sparked national anthem protests, told Jordan Schultz that his agent has reached out to the New York Jets “about his desire to make an NFL return” and he “remains on the West Coast working out.”

I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return. Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out. pic.twitter.com/4yQ0FASqBh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

The Colin Kaepernick circus continues following Aaron Rodgers getting hurt.

I’m going to keep dropping the list below in every single article I write about Colin Kaepernick because I refuse to let the media rewrite history.

Below are just *some* of the idiotic and dumb things Kaep has done:

The idea the Jets are going to give Colin Kaepernick a call and sign him to a deal is just wild to consider. It’s insane that we’re, once again, doing this entire song and dance.

If a team wanted Colin Kaepernick, he would have been signed years ago. Instead, he hasn’t played since 2016.

Why do we think that is? It’s probably because his talents aren’t worth the headaches that come with him. Furthermore, the guy compared the NFL combine to a slave auction. Now, he wants back in the league? Pretty interesting. That’s some interesting logic from Kaep.

Will the New York Jets sign Colin Kaepernick? (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

It’s the Zach Wilson show until further notice in New York, and the idea the Jets should rush out is just comical – whether his agent is in contact with them or not. Notice how there’s no further details about the contact between the two sides. That’s likely because it didn’t last long.