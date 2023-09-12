Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Is In Contact With The Jets: REPORT

Videos by OutKick
Colin Kaepernick’s people reportedly are in contact with the New York Jets.
As crazy as it might sound, Kaepernick has been all over Twitter since Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after just a few snaps with the Jets.
Jemele Hill wasted no time before floating the suggestion that the Jets should sign Kaepernick, who last played during the 2016 season.
It seemed like a funny thing to mock on the internet. Well, turns out Colin Kaepernick is also trying to get the wheels spinning.
The former 49ers QB, who infamously sparked national anthem protests, told Jordan Schultz that his agent has reached out to the New York Jets “about his desire to make an NFL return” and he “remains on the West Coast working out.”
The Colin Kaepernick circus continues following Aaron Rodgers getting hurt.
I’m going to keep dropping the list below in every single article I write about Colin Kaepernick because I refuse to let the media rewrite history.
Below are just *some* of the idiotic and dumb things Kaep has done:
- Wore socks depicting cops as pigs.
- Compared cops to slave catchers.
- Claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave.
- Didn’t stand for the anthem.
- Praised Fidel Castro.
- Compared the NFL combine to a slave auction.
The idea the Jets are going to give Colin Kaepernick a call and sign him to a deal is just wild to consider. It’s insane that we’re, once again, doing this entire song and dance.
If a team wanted Colin Kaepernick, he would have been signed years ago. Instead, he hasn’t played since 2016.
Why do we think that is? It’s probably because his talents aren’t worth the headaches that come with him. Furthermore, the guy compared the NFL combine to a slave auction. Now, he wants back in the league? Pretty interesting. That’s some interesting logic from Kaep.
It’s the Zach Wilson show until further notice in New York, and the idea the Jets should rush out is just comical – whether his agent is in contact with them or not. Notice how there’s no further details about the contact between the two sides. That’s likely because it didn’t last long.
One Comment
I am of the opposite opinion. Bring him back so we can see why he has not played in the NFL and why he lost his starting job, twice, to Blaine Gabbert.
Thing is, Kaepernick has been offered a roster spot by several teams and did whatever he could to sabotage a team signing him. Hell, they had a full combine set up just for him, and he refused to go at the last minute. He knows he can’t cut it in the NFL. He knew that the day he sat on the bench during the anthem, then made up this ridiculous myth that it was political. The moment he stepped foot on a field, the lie would be exposed, and his Nike and BLM money would evaporate. You will never see this charlatan play in the NFL again, but that is by his own choice