New York Giants Sign WR Jamison Crowder, But Still Not The Offensive Weapon Fans Desperately Want

Videos by OutKick

The worst kept secret of the NFL offseason is how badly the New York Giants need offensive weapons. On Thursday, they signed free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Jamison Crowder is a nice player. This is not to take anything away from him. But he’s never topped 850 yards receiving in a season. He has two touchdown catches in the past two seasons.

He turns 30 years old in June. This is not the type of “offensive weapon” Giants fans are dreaming about. This is the type of “offensive weapon” that causes Giants fans to wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat.

Giants fans should be very familiar with Crowder since he’s played for three teams in his eight-year career: NFC East rival Washington, crosstown rival the New York Jets and fellow New York team the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Giants signed former Commanders, Jets and Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

First, the Giants needed to clarify their position on quarterback. They did that by signing Daniel Jones to a contract extension. Did they give him too much money? Time will tell.

Next, the placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. He’s the biggest offensive weapon right now and almost certainly will be again next season.

Then, they traded for tight end Darren Waller. Waller is an excellent receiver and a top-level NFL tight end.

But that doesn’t change the fact that a wide receiving corps of Jamison Crowder, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard and David Sills isn’t good enough.

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) celebrates his 8-yard touchdown reception with New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the second quarter of a game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. (Getty Images)

In today’s NFL, teams need to have speed and playmakers on the outside. All of the Giants best players operate best on the inside. Barkley is a running back. Waller is a tight end who makes plays up the seam. Even Jamison Crowder is a slot receiver who makes his money over the middle.

They also added Parris Campbell last week. Yes, he’s more of an outside threat. But again, not the type of player who scares defenses.

And, there’s a bigger issue. Yes, the Giants are likely to draft a wide receiver. But, to me, there’s only one true potential game-breaker and that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And he ain’t making it to the Giants selection.

So, now what? Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Jerry Jeudy?

Those are at least calls I would make if I were GM Joe Schoen.