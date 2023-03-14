Raiders Trade Darren Waller To Giants Which Does Not Make Them A Better Team At All

Videos by OutKick

The New York Giants have just essentially traded Kadarius Toney for Darren Waller.

The Giants are sending the third-round pick they acquired in sending Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 100 overall) to the Raiders for Waller.

And this seems a crazy good trade for the Giants.

Waller, 30, is easily one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL and will add speed to the Giants offense and a potential security blanket for quarterback Daniel Jones, in whom the Giants just invested a $40 million per year long term deal.

I like trade for the Giants. Tight ends are a major matchup problem. They catch touchdown passes in the red zone. And Waller is very good at all that.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates a first down with Darren Waller #83 during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at RingCentral Coliseum on December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Darren Waller Headed To Giants

The Raiders?

New coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler gave Waller a contract extension last season. They gave him a three-year, $51 million deal.

And Monday the Raiders agreed to contract terms with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has benefitted greatly from the presence of George Kittle during his time in San Francisco.

So what the heck are the Raiders doing?

Well, they’re not getting better right now, that’s for sure.

Yes, the coming draft is stocked with in-line tight ends and Waller is not that. But how many of those tight ends will put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons when healthy, as Waller did in 2019 and ’20?

Waller struggled with injuries the past two years. He still averaged a career high 13.9 yards per catch last season.

Raiders May Not Be Done Shedding Pass Catchers

Darren Waller has more career seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards (2) than all other tight ends in @Giants history combined.



Mark Bavaro holds the franchise TE record with 1,001 receiving yards in 1986. https://t.co/vjg3h2i4FX — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 14, 2023

One assumes the Raiders might also dip into free agency for a cheaper version of Waller. Miami’s Mike Gesicki or Dalton Schultz of the Cowboys might be that.

The Raiders save $11.3 million this season with this trade. But it’s fair to say some players on the team are not in love with this move.

Shits sad fr — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) March 14, 2023

And the Raiders may not be done shedding talent from their receiver corps.

Las Vegas owes slot receiver Hunter Renfro a $4.32 million roster bonus on Friday and the Raiders have been shopping the receiver in trade, per a source.

The Raiders did add Jakobi Meyers in free agency on Tuesday, agreeing to a three year deal.

I’m sure Jimmy Garoppolo has no issues with any of this.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero