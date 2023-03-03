Giants Ready To Franchise Tag Saquon Barkley If Daniel Jones Gets New Contract: Report

Videos by OutKick

Should a proven running back be held at a higher value than an unproven quarterback?

The New York Giants have their answer.

A new report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that the Giants are likely to opt out of extending two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley and put him on the franchise tag in order to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a new deal.

Saquon or DJ?

On paper, the QB-RB value debate is a no-brainer; choosing the QB is the top priority. But the Giants may be setting themselves up for disaster if they end up losing Barkley over an extension with Jones, who’s produced mixed results thus far.

“They’re not there yet. It’s a tough negotiation,” Rapoport said on Thursday, reporting from the NFL combine.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He added, “It’s really a difficult thing to figure out. What is the price of Daniel Jones? Obviously successful, led a team to the playoffs. Stats aren’t there, but [he] didn’t have any weapons besides Saquon Barkley who, if they get a deal done, Barkley will get tagged.”

Aside from an impressive rookie year where he threw for 24 touchdowns and a 2022 campaign where he game-managed the Giants to a postseason win, Jones has been an unreliable starter.

Giants Face Hurdle With Jones’ Contract Negotiation

Making matters worse for the Giants front office is the reported $45 million per year extension that Jones is seeking, which is a deal so bad Dave Gettleman would hesitate to offer it.

If Jones’ actual price tag falls to where he’s a modest investment for the Giants, it’ll be a surefire decision for NYG general manager Joe Schoen to offer.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As for Barkley, he’s reportedly seeking a deal in the neighborhood of four years and $64 million, which is Christian McCaffrey money.

Barkley finished fourth in rushing yards last season (1,312). The 26-year-old has played in 13 or more games through five seasons and has been a primary weapon in the Giants offense. Barkley played his way to a second Pro Bowl nod in 2022. He tallied over 1,600 yards of offense and scored 10 touchdowns.

Should the Giants let Jones test free agency, or string Saquon along for a year on the franchise tag?