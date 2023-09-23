New Senators Owner — A Lifelong Canadiens Fan — Says His Wife Is Excited To Clear Out ‘All The Habs Gear’

Videos by OutKick

The Ottawa Senators officially have a new owner in Michael Andlauer but don’t think for a second that he’s bringing his lifelong Montreal Canadiens fandom to Ottawa.

Heck, he may not even have Canadiens gear anymore.

Andlauer was officially introduced as the team’s new owner after the deal was finalized on Thursday.

The businessman isn’t new to hockey ownership and was also formerly part of the Montreal Canadiens ownership group.

However, he made it clear, that he was all-in on the Senators now that he was the man with the keys to the team. Even if not everyone in his family was particularly thrilled with him buying one of the Canadiens’ division rivals.

Andlauer was asked about his family’s reaction to his decision to bid on the Senators.

“Uh… it was mixed,” Andlauer said. “Well not mixed, it was shock. My wife loved it because now she got to be able to go into my closet and clean out all the Habs gear out of there and make space in the closet.”

Makes sense to me. There’s not going to be too much use for that stuff anymore. You’ve got to make room for the inevitable deluge of Sens swag.

Daniel Alfredsson is arguably the biggest legend in Ottawa Senators franchise history. (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images)

Andlauer Talked About Wanting To Get Franchise Great Daniel Alfredsson Involved

In addition to talking about his Habs fandom, Andlauer also talked about bringing one of the franchise’s biggest legends, Daniel Alfredsson, into the fold.

Andlauer told TSN that he wants Alfredsson — who was at the introductory press conference — to take on an active role in the Senators organization.

“I want him too,” Andlauer said of the Hockey Hall of Famer whose No. 11 was retired by the Senators. “This guy embodies everything I believe in. He was understated when he was picked in the sixth round and look what he accomplished.

“It’s not just about the points but it’s off the ice as well. He lives here with his family, he’s a family man and he’s real. That’s exactly what I love. There’s an alignment there. I said to him, ‘You never left the organization in a lot of people’s eyes’.

“That’s a work in progress but I’m looking forward to having him back.”

It wouldn’t be the first time Andlauer has had a hand in something like this. The Ottawa Sun reports that Andlauer played a part in giving Canadiens great Guy Lafleur a role with the team.

Andlauer is buying a Senators team that is on the rise and outbid high-profile groups that featured Ryan Reynolds and Snoop Dogg. However, they play in a murderer’s row of an Atlantic Division. The Sens should be competitive, but they’ll need to deal with the Bruins, Leafs, Panthers, Lightning, and maybe Sabres to take a crack at the postseason.

