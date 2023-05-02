New Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Says It’s ‘Going To Be A Fun Year’ Which Is Funny Because Bill Belichick Is Not Associated With ‘Fun’

Videos by OutKick

The New England Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency this offseason. He represents their biggest acquisition on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite rumors the team might look at quarterback replacements, the Patriots did not bring in any options. They are clearly happy to roll with Mac Jones for another season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has confidence in New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, seen here throwing against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Smith-Schuster talked to the media Tuesday and gave a vote of confidence for his new quarterback.

“I think his role, his leadership is something that I’ve seen from afar,” Smith-Schuster said (via ESPN). “His work ethic is hard — he’s a hard-working guy. Very, very smart at what he does in just working on his craft.”

He later said that Jones’ talent means that for the third-year quarterback the “sky is the limit.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks playing for the Patriots is going to be “fun”

The more interesting part, though, is that he said the Patriots are going to have a “fun” year. “Fun” is not normally associated with Bill Belichick.

In fact, there are many recent stories from former Patriots players indicating that playing for the future Hall-of-Fame coach is anything but fun.

Players at the Senior Bowl noted that Belichick coached them hard — and they’re not even his players!

Former cornerback Asante Samuel, who won two Super Bowls in New England, warned Lamar Jackson not to go play for Belichick.

Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 30, 2023

One former lineman says he crashed his car to avoid getting chewed out by the Patriots coach.

It’s early in JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Patriots career. The team is just now beginning voluntary workouts. Just wait until the team is in full-go mode for the season.

He might regret saying the season is going to be “fun.”