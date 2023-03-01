Bill Belichick Never Stops Coaching Hard, Even At The Shrine Bowl

Videos by OutKick

For those who think Bill Belichick is only a hard-ass coach at the NFL level, they would be very wrong. Several NFL Draft prospects discussed Belichick’s demeanor and attitude at the Shrine Bowl, and it was exactly what you’d expect.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of several post season bowl games designed for NFL Draft-eligible senior players. They get a chance to practice and play in front of NFL coaches and scouts.

Troy Brown, a wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots, was selected to be the head coach of the West squad. The rest of the coaching staff was filled out by fellow Patriots coaches.

Bill Belichick maintained a supervisory role on the staff, along with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo.

During media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, several players told stories about Belichick during those Shrine Bowl practices.

Tyrus Wheat on how Belichick surprised him at Shrine Bowl:



"He really decided to coach. Like a head coach. Was coaching us and scouting on the field. Just different than I've seen a head coach do. Coaching everybody, the defense, offense, QBs, D-line, O-line. Just different." pic.twitter.com/okIgFNCEFJ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 1, 2023

Georgia Tech LB Charlie Thomas told a story about Bill Belichick stopping a Shrine Bowl practice to get after the gunners for a bad rep during a punt drill. He was taken aback.



“Man, (Belichick) don’t play.” pic.twitter.com/g6VkJK2tWi — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 1, 2023

Florida EDGE Brenton Cox got some one-on-one coaching from Bill Belichick at the Shrine Bowl. Said he appreciated how “direct” Belichick and the Patriots’ staff were. That was different from the coaching he was used to. pic.twitter.com/LEpnVJW9zM — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 1, 2023

Bill Belichick is going to Bill Belichick

The stories are funny because Belichick wasn’t even the head coach for the team. But it seems he just can’t help himself.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick never stops coaching. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Not that this is a bad thing. Clearly, the players spoke highly of Belichick’s tutelage. Most of them aren’t going to be drafted by the Patriots, so receiving that coaching can only help.

Though, don’t ask Belichick to coach you on changing the clock in your car. Because he can’t do it.

(This is not relevant at all, but I just saw it and thought it was hilarious)

“Bill Belichick is an evil genius.”



Also, Bill Belichick: … pic.twitter.com/kBAwxKTz1V — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) February 27, 2023

When it comes to football, though, there’s no one better to teach you the game. Those three players noted how much they appreciated Belichick and the Patriots staff.

And with zero playoff wins over the past three seasons, New England needs to figure out the guys in the draft that can help them win.

Perhaps that’s why Belichick was so involved.

We’ll see if the strategy pays off.