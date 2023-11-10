New Information Reveals Just How Full Of It Yankees GM Brian Cashman Was On Analytics

Videos by OutKick

There’s been no bigger sports debate in recent years than the one with baseball and its use of analytics.

The shift in the way the game is played began with the Oakland Athletics Moneyball season in 2002 in which the team used data, statistics and analytics in order to become one of the league’s best that year. However, since then, the information has now become so vast, so over the top, that many fans (and even some players) think that it’s hurting the game and actually making game decisions worse.

One of those teams that has been getting absolutely rocked by their fanbase has been the New York Yankees and their General Manager Brian Cashman. Yankees fans are up in arms and have been losing it over the team’s desire to “go by the numbers” rather than let manager Aaron Boone decide for himself if a player is on a hot streak, in a groove or if he is starting to slump and can’t just “play through it.”

During Tuesday’s press conference, Brian Cashman said the Yankees have the “smallest analytics department” in the American League East. According to @FourRingsSports , as of Aug. 27 of this year, that did not appear to be the case. pic.twitter.com/2TknU0aIxR — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 9, 2023

YANKEES HAVE HEAVILY RELIED ON ANALYTICS TO NO AVAIL

However when Cashman was asked by reporters about the team’s obsession with analytics two days ago, the usual calm GM went absolutely bizzerk. I’m talking dropping F-bombs, cursing and acting totally unhinged – especially in a public setting.

At one point Cashman even claimed that those accusing him and the team of being run by analytics are “just throwing BS,” while also claiming that the Yankees have the smallest analytics department in the American League East.

IT APPEARS CASHMAN WAS THE ONE FULL OF IT

Welcome to Internet 101 Brian, where anything you say is undoubtedly going to be looked up and double-checked by someone, somewhere, usually with the intention of calling you out.

According to the athletic data and analysis company Four Rings Sports, the Yankees actually have the second-highest number of full-time employed analysts and data engineers in the ENTIRE league. With the Tampa Bay Rays having the most at 44, the Yankees have just one less at 43. (Those Moneyball A’s by the way have the least with just eight, mainly because their owner is cheap).

All those number-crunchers only to not have won a World Series since 2009? Hot seat: Yankees.

Brian Cashman says the Yankees have the smallest analytics department in the AL East



He says people accusing them of being run analytically are “just throwing bullshit”

pic.twitter.com/TqgVWCzzMs — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 7, 2023

YANKEES DIDN’T MAKE THE PLAYOFFS THIS YEAR

It’s important to note that Four Rings Sports numbers only go until August 27, but reports say that the Yankees haven’t done any sort of massive overhaul or significant layoffs so the numbers are believed to still be accurate or at least in the same range.

So if Cashman lied – why? Has the Yankees fanbase finally gotten to him? Is he tired of hearing the “Fire Cashman” calls that happened during multiple games this year? The solution is easy – put out a good product on the field of actual humans and not robots.

Who knows, maybe he doesn’t realize just how many people he has working for him. If that’s the case, he better get on top of it because the team needs to be cutting costs as much as possible in order to bring in Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani because God knows this team needs all the help it can get.

WHAT’S YOUR OPINION ON THE INCREASE OF ANALYTICS THESE DAYS?

