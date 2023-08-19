Yankees Fans Are Planning A “Fire Brian Cashman” Night As The Bronx Is Burning

Videos by OutKick

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

The New York Yankees with Major League Baseball’s second highest payroll were supposed to be World Series contenders. Coming off a historic American League home-run record setting performance from Aaron Judge, acquiring pitcher Carlos Rondon and still having Gerrit Cole and a supposed healthy Giancarlo Stanto, Yankees fans were promised at the very least a competitive team.

They got nothing of the sort.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is facing criticism for the team not winning a World Series in years. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

“FIRE CASHMAN NIGHT’ WILL TAKE PLACE ON SEPTEMBER 22ND

Instead, here on the third week of August, the Yankees are in last place in the American League East. LAST PLACE while finding themselves 16 games behind the first place Baltimore Orioles.

And now the Yankees fans have had enough and they want the sports world to know it.

On September 22nd, 40-year-old diehard Yankees fan and “Bleacher Creature” Jon Borowski has organized a “Fire Cashman Night.” For the uninitiated, that would be Brian Cashman, the team’s long-time general manager. Borowski’s argument is simple — he believes Cashman has become complacent after being the organization’s GM for over two decades.

To be honest, this is WILD that it’s coming from Yankees fans. This kind of stuff is usually reserved for teams like the Athletics. But it goes to show just how out of hand things have gotten with the Bronx Bombers.

Save the date!



FIRE CASHMAN NIGHT



Friday September 22 vs. Arizona 7pm



Sections 202 – 204



Make your voice heard! pic.twitter.com/4I10pW1UNv — Jon from Maspeth (@JonFromMaspeth) August 13, 2023

YANKEES FANS WANT BRIAN CASHMAN ON THE HOT SEAT

As a lifelong Yankees fan myself, I can tell you that for the first time in what seems like forever, Yankees fans are TRULY fed up. We are tired of being lied to, tired of the false promises and especially frustrated with teams like the Astros and the Rays consistently being better than us year after year.

No longer can this team hide behind the great Championship runs winning 4 in 5 years thanks to Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and the like. They haven’t won one under Cashman since 2009.

Burowski is hoping tens of thousands of Yankees fans join in unison next month in saying enough is enough, and from a sheer optics standpoint, something needs to change.

“Cashman has been doing it the same way for a few years and a lot of GMs are outperforming him. He’s just reached his course,” the 40-year-old Burowski told the New York Post.

With the Yankees losing their sixth in a row last night, Burowski may have to move the Fire Cashman Night up sooner.