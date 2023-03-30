Right Where He Left Off: Aaron Judge Hits First Homer Of 2023 Season

Videos by OutKick

It’s like he hardly left!

During today’s New York Yankees home opener, Aaron Judge hit a bomb to center field to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead over the San Francisco Giants in the first inning.

ALL RISE! THE BASEBALL SEASON IS IN SESSION!

You just know every other team when they see this is going to go, “Oh no, not again.”

Last year of course, Judge became the American League All-Time Home Run leader, surpassing former Yankee Roger Maris with 62 homers on the season.

The 6’7″ right fielder should have no problem living up to his rightfully-earned Yankees “Captain” title if he keeps this up.

To be honest, Judge’s rocket shot today is the least he could do to the Yankees faithful who are helping in part to pay his nine-year, $360 million contract.

The other team that was in contention of perhaps taking Judge? The San Francisco Giants.

I bet they sure wish they offered him more after today’s first-inning blast.