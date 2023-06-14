Oakland A’s Fans’ Reverse Boycott Brings Wild Scenes As They Shout ‘Sell The Team’

Videos by OutKick

Over 27,000 Oakland Athletics fans showed up in unison on Tuesday night to have their message heard loud and clear – keep the team in Oakland and get owner John Fisher out.

The announced attendance at the Oakland A's reverse boycott game: 27,759.



And the crowd has been absolutely electric. Constantly engaged, chanting for John Fisher to sell the team and trying to remind everyone that Oakland losing baseball is a genuinely bad thing for the sport. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 14, 2023

The Oakland A’s faithful planned a ‘reverse boycott’ for last night’s Athletics – Rays game to prove to Major League Baseball that it’s not them that’s the problem, but rather Fisher. The last-ditch effort was in response to the team (most likely) heading to Las Vegas and leaving the place they have called home since 1968.

They made shirts, they bought tickets and they made sure everyone watching at home and across the league knew what they wanted Fisher to do when they repeatedly chanted “sell the team!”

If they were going out, they were going out with one last valiant effort to show that the people of Oakland still care about their team.

As planned A's fans were standing and silent during the first batter of the fifth inning



They then broke into "sell the team" chants so loud that the pitcher thought his earpiece was broken pic.twitter.com/NI2sRLmPjV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 14, 2023

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN OAKLAND

The A’s went into Tuesday’s game two of their Tampa Bay Rays series with a six-game winning streak. And despite defeating MLB’s best on Monday, surely they couldn’t win two in a row. Right?

That is, until they showed up in droves at Oakland Coliseum to make it look and sound like it was a damn playoff game.

I mean, just watch these clips:

Sounds like a playoff game for the reverse boycott in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/fGNJnigPqU — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 14, 2023

THE A'S TIE IT AND THE COLISEUM ERUPTS pic.twitter.com/gSPGS8LKTa — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 14, 2023

I’m sorry but if you’re a sports fan, that is awesome to see. It’s the middle of June, the Oakland A’s fans know that this is a last-ditch effort to try and do anything and everything to keep their team in Oakland, so they went all out supporting the players while sticking it to Fisher.

And if that wasn’t enough, they were able to defeat the Rays yet again, making it seven in a row!

SEVEN WINS IN A ROW FOR THE OAKLAND A’S IN FRONT OF 28,000!!! pic.twitter.com/pHlChhAiBc — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 14, 2023

Anybody who has been a fan of a losing franchise knows the pain that the A’s fans have been going through. The fans know that other teams immediately write them off as an automatic loss on the schedule. “Oh, that’s just the A’s we can sweep them.”

It quickly goes from frustrating to downright embarrassing when the Athletics fans know that they are the joke of the league. Hell, they have rodents running around freely in the Coliseum for crying out loud!

And even though the A’s are on a hot streak right now, this isn’t Moneyball part 2 that we’re seeing. But for one night, the A’s fans reversed it on owner John Fisher, and other fans from across the league can only hope that karma does what it sometimes does, and tanks Fisher’s Las Vegas deal, and who knows, maybe somehow keep the team in Oakland.