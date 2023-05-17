There’s Hilarious Video Of Oakland A’s Lowest Attended Game Since The 1970s

Videos by OutKick

The Oakland A’s are rapidly becoming one of Major League Baseball’s biggest embarrassments.

Attendance in Oakland has been, say, problematic, for a significant period of time.

The reasons for the erosion of fan support are multi-faceted. Partially due to ownership disinterest, fan disinterest and the worst stadium in professional sports.

But whatever little interest remains has been even further reduced in recent weeks.

Team ownership essentially announced their intention to move the A’s to Las Vegas by agreeing to purchase land off the strip.

That agreement has somehow already changed, but the overall plan remains.

READ: OAKLAND A’S ALREADY CHANGING VEGAS STADIUM PLANS DESPITE PREVIOUS BINDING AGREEMENT

That announcement combined with the longstanding issues has brought fan support to an unbelievable low.

So low, in fact, the A’s announced an attendance figure of just 2,064 for Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

And given video from inside the stadium, that figure may have been inflated.

Oof.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: A general view of play between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 06, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Oakland A’s Embarrassing MLB

That announced attendance, almost certainly an over-estimate, marked a new low for Oakland.

How low? The lowest announced crowd size for a home game since 1979. 44 years ago.

It also ranks as one of the least attended MLB games in the league’s recorded history. Just two other games have seen fewer fans, outside of the 2020 lockdown season.

One of those two games had a game time temperature of 34 degrees. It was not 34 in Oakland on Monday.

The attendance to see the A’s and Diamondbacks play was lower than the average of 97 different minor league franchises.

For a major league team.

Quite simply, this is an unacceptable embarrassment. And fans aren’t to blame.

The A’s organization has essentially told locals they no longer care. Investments in talent have been nonexistent. They’ve stopped pretending to want to stay in Oakland, while openly admitting to be focused on Las Vegas.

Oakland has by far the worst record in the league, on pace for historic ineptitude.

Why should anyone support them by spending money on tickets, concessions or transportation?

The fact that it’s gotten to this point is a disaster for MLB, especially considering the team has many, many more home games to play before leaving for the desert.

Given this is just May, we may see some new attendance lows set the rest of the season.