Patriots Offense Described As ‘Perpetually Overwhelmed’, ‘Broken’ At Training Camp

The days of Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are long gone for the New England Patriots offense.

According to multiple reports since the start of training camp, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has been “distressingly bad” at times.

Other fun terms to describe Bill Belichick’s No. 1 unit: “perpetually overwhelmed,” “sluggish,” “broken.”

Oh boy.

Mac Jones: ‘I’ll Figure It Out’

Jones, entering his second year in the league, has reportedly struggled in camp.

The former Alabama QB was decent in his first season, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But Jones is having to learn a new offense this year after McDaniels left for Las Vegas.

For some reason, the Patriots are expected to turn to Matt Patricia as the newest play-caller. He’s currently the team’s offensive line coach but has called plays for most of the 11-on-11 drills during camp.

Joe Judge, Patriots QB coach, has been calling plays for the Patriots offense in 7-on-7 drills.

Frankly, neither of those names inspire much confidence. Both failed miserably during short tenures as head coaches. Neither of their teams were exactly offensive juggernauts.

The Patriots open the preseason Thursday against the Giants. New England opens the regular season in Miami. The Dolphins feature one of the better defenses in the league.

It’s still very early, so things should improve up in Foxboro … right?

Belichick, meanwhile, gave a typical Belichickian response when asked about the early struggles of the Patriots offense.

“Look … we all have things we can improve in,” he said Tuesday. “There’s some plays the quarterback could play better. There’s some plays the quarterback is right and there’s a breakdown in protection. There’s some plays the quarterback is right and there’s a breakdown in the route.

 

