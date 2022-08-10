Patriots Offense Described As ‘Perpetually Overwhelmed’, ‘Broken’ At Training Camp

The days of Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are long gone for the New England Patriots offense.

According to multiple reports since the start of training camp, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has been “distressingly bad” at times.

Other fun terms to describe Bill Belichick’s No. 1 unit: “perpetually overwhelmed,” “sluggish,” “broken.”

Patriots No. 1 offense today has been distressingly bad. Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks. Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out. Beginning to feel it’s less the new offense and more the post-Scar cycle of OL coaches. They are perpetually overwhelmed. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 8, 2022

Patriots defense is running roughshod over the offense. Highlights for that side were “sacks” by Christian Barmore and Matt Judon during a third-down period. Offense looks broken. Can’t protect. Losing 1-on-1s. Blitzes getting through. No run game. Miscommunication on routes. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 8, 2022

How the Patriots' offense started 11-on-11s today: -False start

-Damien Harris stuffed

-Incomplete to Agholor

-Damien Harris stuffed

-Sack

-Complete short to Thornton

-Marcus Jones PBU vs. Meyers

-Sack Defense is letting them hear it. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2022

Oh boy.

Mac Jones: ‘I’ll Figure It Out’

Jones, entering his second year in the league, has reportedly struggled in camp.

The former Alabama QB was decent in his first season, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But Jones is having to learn a new offense this year after McDaniels left for Las Vegas.

For some reason, the Patriots are expected to turn to Matt Patricia as the newest play-caller. He’s currently the team’s offensive line coach but has called plays for most of the 11-on-11 drills during camp.

Joe Judge, Patriots QB coach, has been calling plays for the Patriots offense in 7-on-7 drills.

Frankly, neither of those names inspire much confidence. Both failed miserably during short tenures as head coaches. Neither of their teams were exactly offensive juggernauts.

A play reflective of a tough day for the Patriots’ offense: To finish 1-on-1s on a “got to have it” play, Mac Jones tries to connect with DeVante Parker in windy conditions — and Joejuan Williams picks it off. The offense then drops for push-ups. pic.twitter.com/OPKfgSmckk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 9, 2022

A thought after watching the Patriots offense look efficient in 7-on-7 but struggle notably in multiple 11-on-11s: Might be time to give Dante Scarnecchia a call for an independent evaluation. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2022

To clarify, this isn't all on Mac. Blocking has been poor (they haven't been able to run the ball a lick in camp) and last night, there were a number of times Mac had to hold because receivers weren't open. Not a wonderful combination… https://t.co/LDqnDIaaW8 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2022

The Patriots open the preseason Thursday against the Giants. New England opens the regular season in Miami. The Dolphins feature one of the better defenses in the league.

It’s still very early, so things should improve up in Foxboro … right?

‘I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will.’ Mac Jones after reports about the Patriots struggling with their new offense with Josh McDaniels gone. (🎥: @MikeReiss) pic.twitter.com/eaGnuQ8Klh — theScore (@theScore) August 9, 2022

Belichick, meanwhile, gave a typical Belichickian response when asked about the early struggles of the Patriots offense.

“Look … we all have things we can improve in,” he said Tuesday. “There’s some plays the quarterback could play better. There’s some plays the quarterback is right and there’s a breakdown in protection. There’s some plays the quarterback is right and there’s a breakdown in the route.