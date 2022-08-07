Trouble In New England? Mac Jones Reportedly Struggling In Camp

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly hitting several bumps in the road during training camp.

Last season, Jones took the reins immediately as the starting QB of the franchise, and everyone is anticipating another step forward.

However, he’s apparently struggling in camp.

Mike Giardi reported Saturday that Jones is struggling “far more” than he did during training camp last season.

Mac Jones had some moments of uncertainty a yr ago in training camp but not nearly as many as you would expect for a rook. This summer? Far more. Yes, it is early August. There's time. However, the install started back in the spring & you'd like more comfort & success. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2022

It’s worth noting the Patriots don’t seem overly interested in naming coordinators, but Matt Patricia is expected to be calling a lot of the shots on offense.

Yes, the Patriots reportedly plan on having a man who has spent most of his career focused on defense running the offense.

Given the amount of uncertainty and chaos in New England on the offensive side of the ball, it’s not shocking Jones might be struggling.

Quarterbacks, especially young ones, thrive in stable situations. When it’s not even known who is running the offense, that’s a potential major liability for a quarterback in his second year.

On the other hand, it’s only early August. There’s plenty of time for Jones to get it figured out. The season is a long one, and there’s no reason to panic just yet!