Mac Jones’ Dad Bod Is Officially Gone

Mac Jones officially no longer has a dad bod. That news was confirmed Friday when his girlfriend, Sophie filed an Instagram Story dispatch where a sweaty and seemingly shredded Jones showed off the guns for the first time.

Like Tom Brady before him in New England, 23-year-old Jones rolled into Bill Belichick’s organization with a body that wasn’t exactly impressing Madison Ave., but now, like Brady, the guy appears to have it dialed in due to some offseason work that will make people do a double-take when they see the dad bod has been scrap heaped.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off his weight loss and muscle growth as documented by his girlfriend Sophie Scott / Instagram Story

“He’s in the best shape of his life,” Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne said in May. “He looks really good. His stomach is gone.

“When you’re a rookie, you just don’t know it until you go through it for a year. So he’s definitely a lot more in shape than he ever was, just dominating in conditioning.”

So what changed?

Food.

“I just cleaned up my diet,” Jones said a month before this latest photo showing the dramatic changes. “I’ve learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff.

“I need to be able to maintain my weight and be able to take hits,” Jones explained. “There’s a fine balance for every player. I’ve definitely trimmed down on the body fat, and I’ll get a chance to bulk up before the season starts and be able to absorb hits.”

Look out, folks. Belichick has himself another guy with a high completion percentage (67.6%) who is taking care of his body and entering his second season in the NFL. Let’s not forget what Tom Brady did in his second season.

You might want to throw a few bones on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

Just sayin’.