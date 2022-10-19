Never Flying Again: A Snake Got Loose On A Newark Flight

Oh, hell no.

A United Airlines flight had just landed at Newark Airport on Monday when suddenly passengers began shrieking.

It appears there was a stowaway snake that had been on board for the two-hour flight from Tampa. Only this time it was alive.

Passengers began screaming and putting their feet up in the air as the serpent slithered through the cabin upon arrival.

A Port Authority spokesperson told News 12 Jersey that once the plane made it to the gate, officers boarded the plane and removed it.

Snakes on a Plane come to life!

A REAL-LIFE SNAKE ON A PLANE IS HORRIFIC

Most of us have seen the Samuel .L Jackson “Snakes on a Plane” movie. The script itself stunk but the concept was absolutely terrifying. Being stuck in the air with snakes crawling all over you and falling out of the overhead compartments? I’d never fly again.

Luckily this was a non-venomous and relatively harmful garter snake.

The airline isn’t sure how the snake got onboard. Once passengers de-boarded, the flight was checked and no other reptiles were found.

But I am now going to have absolutely nightmares and check all around my seat the next time I’m flying and want to take a nap. Going to wake up in a damn panic.

I don’t know what’s worse. Snakes on a plane or dealing with a human being taking a dump in the aisle.



All I know is I would absolutely lose my mind if there was a snake on my flight and you have nowhere to go. Straight up nightmare fuel. Can’t wait to watch the movie next time I fly.