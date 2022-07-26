Oh Look, A Severed Snake Head In An In-Flight Meal

As if flying these days isn’t a big enough hassle, now you have to be on high alert that there might be a snake head thrown into your in-flight ravioli dish. A Sun Express flight attendant got a big surprise on a July 21 flight when she started nibbling on a ravioli and leafy green dish on a flight from Ankara, Turkey to Dusseldorf, Germany when the disgusting discovery was made.

The flight attendant got through most of the leafy greens only to discover the snake head hiding in the weeds.

“It is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” a Sun Express representative said of this disgusting incident that will now leave customers trying to figure out if their salad includes reptile heads.

Let’s go the evidence!

A flight attendant from a Turkey-based airline company was recently left horrified after discovering a severed snake's head in an in-flight meal. 🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/BR00cxmcEn — Āyudhika (@Satyamev1310) July 26, 2022

You guys still mad at the airlines for not providing a meal like the old days? I’m out dawg.

As for the meal caterer, they say it wasn’t them that threw the snake head into the meal. “‘We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the in-flight catering facilities),” a Sancak rep said in a statement.

That wasn’t enough of a PR response for Sun Express. The airline has suspended its catering deal as they try to navigate this nightmare fuel scenario.

Let’s just do Sun Chips, a granola bar and a ginger ale. Let’s play it safe. Nobody needs lasagna and leafy greens on a 3-hour flight anyway. Then you don’t have to worry about gnawing on a rubbery snake head while working through those disgusting leafy greens.

SNAKES AND SNAILS WERE FOUND IN THE MEALS SERVED TO THE PASSENGERS ON THE SUN EXPRESS AIRLINES PLANE, pic.twitter.com/UlkeTwo6N7 — Nico (@Nico00503) July 21, 2022