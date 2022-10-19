A British Airways Passenger Took A Dump In The Aisle

I don’t know what has gotten into people when they fly, but people are absolutely losing it.

It’s almost weekly that we hear of a fight or a disturbance aboard a flight. Whether it’s that passengers believe they’re entitled to be pampered more than any of the hundreds on board, or people dropping nude photos via AirDrop, people are taking flight liberties to a whole new level.

You think you’ve seen it all.

Until this.

A British Airways passenger took a dump on the floor of the plane causing absolute mayhem.

Imagine THAT announcement over the loudspeaker.

“Uhh yeah we’re going to have to go deplane because some lunatic took a sh*t on the floor.”

But this just wasn’t a case of someone having some stale Thai food in the terminal. No, this was deliberate. As the psychopath decided to then SMEAR THE FECES OVER THE SEATS.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – 2022/07/21: A ground staff at London Heathrow Terminal 5 airport directs a British Airways aircraft to a gate. (Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The unnamed passenger was flying from London’s Heathrow Airport to Lagos, Nigeria on October 7th. Apparently out of nowhere he decided to take off his pants and defecate right there on the cabin’s main floor. He then began rubbing the feces into the carpet and seats.

A witness report described it with this lovely added detail. “He walked in it [the poop] and started running up the aisle as far as Door 4. He smeared his arms to elbow in fecal matter, and door seats as he went,” according to the witnesses’ report.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ITS UNCLEAR IF THE PERSON WAS EVEN CHARGED

Passengers were forced off the plane and the flight was delayed for three hours, needing be cleaned due to the “hygienic biohazard.”

And just to show how screwed up we are as a society. It’s still UNCLEAR IF THE PERSON WAS EVEN CHARGED.

I’m sorry but if you have someone blatantly rubbing crap all over the place, uhh, you’d think they should face some sort of punishment, no?

On that note, hope you enjoy your next flight. Be careful what you step in!