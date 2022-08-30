Southwest Pilot Threatened To Turn Plane Around If Passengers Didn’t Stop AirDropping Nudes

A pilot pulled a major dad move by threatening to turn a flight around prior to takeoff. It seems as if someone on the plane was having a little too much fun with AirDrop.

A recent Southwest Airlines flight on its way to Cabo, Mexico was almost taken back to the gate because a passenger or passengers were AirDropping nudes on the plane. The pilot of the flight took to the intercom and threatened to ruin everyone’s vacation if the behavior didn’t stop.

A passenger recorded the pilot’s announcement and shared it on TikTok.

Here’s what the pilot had to say, “So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and vacation is going to be ruined.”

“So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”

That’s not something you hear everyday

I take it from the lack of a follow-up video showing everyone being dragged off the plane, that whoever was responsible for AirDropping the nudes managed to stop long enough for the flight to make it to Cabo.

Now all things considered, being AirDropped nudes is a relatively tame thing to have happen on an airplane these days. It can definitely be a bad experience, I’m not saying that it’s a good thing.

But it beats getting into a physical altercation with a stranger before a vacation. People are more than willing to throw down over almost anything. And throwing down with a stranger will almost certainly ruin a trip.