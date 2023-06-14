Nevada Senate Approves Bill To Fund A’s New Vegas Stadium On Same Day As Reverse Boycott

Videos by OutKick

After weeks of speculation, the Nevada senate made the Las Vegas A’s a much more realistic possibility.

Just a few days ago, the state senate declined to vote on the bill required to fund the team’s new stadium project.

But on Tuesday, after significant negotiation, state senators voted in favor of giving the A’s up to $380 million in public money.

The bill will now head to the assembly, and if passed, will go to Gov. Joe Lombardo for signature.

While initially it seemed like the move could be in significant trouble, securing public funding seemingly clears the path forward.

And in a bit of fortuitous timing, the approval came on the same day as local fans staged a “reverse boycott.”

But now that a significant portion of stadium financing is likely secured, what are the chances team ownership would actually sell?

A’s Ownership Can Make A Lot More In Vegas

Despite fans legitimate protestations, the simple fact is that team ownership can make significantly more revenue in Las Vegas.

While A’s fans will still support the team when they feel it’s worth supporting, ownership clearly doesn’t believe it’s worth investing heavily on the roster in Oakland.

The current stadium is an embarrassment to Major League Baseball, without hope of significant improvement.

Fans have emotional attachments, but owners care more about increasing revenues and profits. Just as in every other business setting.

If taxpayers are willing to give massive handouts to team owners to build stadiums, they’re going to take them.

Oakland has a long and proud baseball history with a dedicated fanbase, as yesterday’s attendance showed. But teams will always chase public funding, and with the Nevada senate’s vote, the pathway to $380 million of it became a lot clearer.