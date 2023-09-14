Netflix Unfortunately Won’t Have Full Access To The U.S. Ryder Cup Team In Rome

Videos by OutKick

The future Ryder Cup episode of Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ will be lacking some behind-the-scenes footage of the U.S. team. It’s not the streaming giant’s fault, however, the American squad wants to keep certain aspects of the week behind curtains.

Specifically, Netflix won’t be gaining full access to the U.S. team room in Italy, which is undoubtedly the space that viewers want to see. Team captain Zach Johnson explained that he spoke with each player individually about Netflix’s presence, and the decision was made to keep certain areas off limits.

“It was one of those where we all gathered, I talked to every individual and laid out scenarios,” Johnson told ESPN. “And they all felt like it was best to navigate that week of the tournament in a manner which the sanctity and sacredness of Team USA is preserved. We’re eliminating scenarios.”

Netflix won’t be gaining access to the U.S. team room at the 2023 Ryder Cup. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas said all 12 players on the team were on board with the decision to keep Netflix out of the team room.

The PGA of America, golf’s governing body that runs the U.S. side of things at the Ryder Cup, fully respects the team’s decision as well.

“Netflix is going to be there,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh explained. “I would say all things involving the team we leave to the team and the captain. I think there’s a sanctity to the team room, and the experience is important to them. It’s part of being a team, right? Netflix has been great for the game. They’re doing great things. The team collectively decided there are areas of privacy that need to be respected.”

The first season of ‘Full Swing’ was certainly a success story in getting more eyeballs on the PGA Tour. The Tour recently released a survey that showed 42% of those who watched even just some of the first season of the show spent more time watching golf on television, with 36% of that group partaking in golf conversation on social media.

The Ryder Cup, as it always does, will provide more than enough drama that Netflix should be able to turn into an entertaining episode without footage from inside the team room.