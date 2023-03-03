Nervous Late Night Hosts Clings To Fauci Narratives

Videos by OutKick

Not all late-night guests are created equal.

Some stars are famous today and infamous tomorrow, if they’re lucky. A few hold a special place in pop culture lore.

And then there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci … or St. Fauci as many on the Left see him. He worked the late-night TV circuit over the past three years, pushing the government’s strict pandemic protocols along the way.

Mask up! Stay home! Skip the holiday get togethers! And, of course, that silly lab leak theory is just too silly to take seriously.

It’s the science, as spoken by Cap’n Science.

Except now the ScienceTM is coming back to haunt both Dr. Fauci and his late-night sycophants. We just learned the Department of Energy, boosted by new information on the pandemic, believes that silly, conspiratorial lab leak theory is the most likely source of COVID-19.

The FBI does, too, along with anyone with a functional frontal cortex. Suddenly, Dr. Fauci doesn’t have time to chat with his late night chums.

Where does that leave the likes of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, two of the landscape’s pre-eminent comics pushing the wet market explanation for the global pandemic.

Scrambling, to be kind.

Fauci Fans Align On Late Night TV

Colbert’s “Late Show” monologue earlier this week attempted to share the inconvenient news while telling the show’s flock that there’s nothing to see here.

“Stay in your lane,” Colbert cracked about the Department of Energy’s declaration. Was that a smile on Colbert’s face, or the first sign of panic?

“You don’t see the census bureau building nukes,” he added, trying to dismiss the gravity of the situation.

“The Daily Show” guest host Hasan Minhaj joined his colleague in trying to swat down the news, misinterpreting the clinical description of the assessment for viewers who might not grasp the context, like how the finding’s critics have the same level of confidence for their differing assessments.

“Conclusion with ‘low confidence’ is such a f–kboy move … like you’re dating someone and they go ‘Babe, what are we?’ And you’re like, ‘Sarah, I can tell you for sure, I don’t know.” Hasan Minhaj

Jimmy Kimmel, another Fauci fangirl, previously blamed the wacky lab leak theory on, you guessed it, President Donald Trump.

“That’s his new angle to feed the wingnuts, to treat this virus like it was a conspiracy of some kind … Tomorrow he’ll blame the Spanish flu on Antonio Banderas.” Jimmy Kimmel

Now, he’s scrambling to distract us from the latest news by going back to his favorite tactic — Trump’s a racist.

“Now the dingbats see that as some kind of proof that they were right, that the virus came from a Chinese leak at a laboratory, which, by the way, it might have. The point is, we didn’t know then [in 2020], we still don’t know now, but what we did know was that Trump and his buddies blaming the Chinese resulted in a great deal of anti-Asian American sentiment and even violence in this country, and that’s why it was irresponsible for the president to call it the China virus.” Jimmy Kimmel

The biggest irony? The man who helped shape the modern late-night format, Jon Stewart, personally warned Colbert about the lab leak’s potential. His 2021 appearance on Colbert’s “Late Show” went viral when Stewart shared a common-sense observation.

What are the odds of a viral pandemic breaking out in the very city where they study … viral pandemics?

Colbert playfully downplayed Stewart’s wisdom at the time. He’s still doing it today.

And, to be fair, Colbert won’t lose a single fan if all the facts prove, without a shred of doubt, the lab leak theory is the correct one. His audience watches for the church-like preaching from the far-Left playbook. They won’t be sore about being misled.

After all, they haven’t given up on Colbert despite the Russia collusion hoax narrative collapsing all around them. Why would a silly lab leak misdirection break their bond with Pastor Colbert?

And he’ll still have Dr. Fauci watching “The Late Show” from his retirement perch.