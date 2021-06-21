This Again? Fauci Doubling Down With ‘Attacks On Me Are Attacks On Science’ Claims

Dr. Anthony Fauci just won’t go away. The mainstream media won’t allow it. Besides, Fauci keeps saying if you don’t believe his theories on COVID-19, you don’t believe science in general.

“It is essential as a scientist that you evolve your opinion and your recommendations based on the data as it evolves,” Fauci said on a recent New York Times podcast of his ever-changing takes on the virus, via Axios, “and that’s the reason why I say people who then criticize me about that are actually criticizing science.”

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has also come under fire for being shady about the origins of the virus, and what appears to be a too-close-for-comfort relationship with China.

But he’s been painted by the media as America’s expert on the topic, and that appears to have gone straight to his head. And he clearly can’t handle any sort of doubts.

Along with the Times podcast, he also staunchly defended himself in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd.

“Because all of the things I have spoken about consistently, from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science,” Fauci said. “Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was pushback against me, so if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science, and anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that.”

What Fauci doesn’t say is the following eternal truth: Most people who attack Fauci are just fine with also attacking the so-called science behind his constant blabbering.

“It isn’t a question of being wrong,” Fauci said. “It’s a question of going with the data as you have, and being humble enough and flexible enough to change with the data.”

Yeah, OK. Thanks, Doc.