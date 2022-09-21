Dr. Fauci Mocked His Own Mask and Covid Advice Privately, New Book Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci privately mocked the members of the public who followed his advice on Covid-19 and mask-wearing.

Fauci could not believe there were citizens sheepish enough to wear masks into a restaurant and take them off at the table, as he suggested they do, according to former White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern.

“[Fauci] went on to laugh about how ‘ass-backwards’ it was that people entered a restaurant wearing a mask, then sat down and conversed with people without a mask. [Yet] he wasn’t saying things to that effect publicly, just laughing privately at the American rubes he was fooling,” Morgenstern wrote in an excerpt for an upcoming book.

Few Covid policies proved more useless than mandating patrons wear masks into a business but not while they drink their coffee inside that same business.

That said, Fauci had a dumber idea up his sleeve that never materialized: goggle mandates.

In July of 2020, Fauci told ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton that he was considering recommending goggles or an eye shield protection for all.

“If you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces … and have goggles or an eye shield, use it,” Fauci said.

Of course, he didn’t believe any of this. As Morgenstern recalls:

“I vividly [remember] my blood boiling during an infuriating meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, when Fauci laughed about his own goggles comment, making it clear how cynical he was and that he could get people to believe anything.”

So, Fauci was well aware that the hysteria he spewed was just that, a means to stay in a position of power. He lied to his followers so that he could continue appearing on some combination of ABC, NBC, CNN, CBS, and MSNBC daily.

These excerpts reveal that Fauci weaponized Covid messaging and could not believe how easily state legislators and media agencies fell in line.

Or as Nicole Wallace called the group in which she led, the “Fauci groupies.”

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace: "I'm a Fauci groupie. I'm a thrice-vaccinated, mask adherent. I buy KN95 masks by the, you know, caseload. They're in every pocket. I wear them everywhere except when I sit down."

Those are the vulnerable people who Fauci utilized for both status and political gain.

Ultimately, Fauci is an opportunist. He saw Covid as a claim to fame. And it worked. The press and social media continued to treat him like a celebrity even as his lies mounted.

No wonder he got a chuckle out of it all.