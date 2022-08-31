Scott Frost Reveals If He Has A Bad Relationship With His Offensive Coordinator

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost wants people to know he has no issues with his offensive coordinator.

After getting embarrassed by Northwestern on national TV, Frost told the press, “I think we’re going to have to learn as an offensive staff that you’ve got to be a little creative in this league.”

Naturally, that comment made people think there were some issues between the head coach in Lincoln and OC Mark Whipple.

Now, Frost wants people to know there’s no beef at all between the two men.

Scott Frost shines a light on his relationship with OC Mark Whipple. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“No, not at all. He’s really smart. Really good at what he does. We have a lot of other coaches who are really smart and good at what they do. We need to find our rhythm of putting all the best stuff together. I thought it was good on Saturday. It can be better,” Frost told the media Tuesday when asked if he has issues with Whipple, according to ESPN.

During the game against the Wildcats, Nebraska put up 465 yards of offense and 28 points. Most of the time, that’ll win you just about any game you’re playing.

Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, Scott Frost decided to go for an onside kick up 11, didn’t get it and everything collapsed after that.

Will Nebraska fire Scott Frost? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Was it on the OC to call an idiotic onside kick up by multiple scores? I don’t think so. That’s on Frost, which is why his little “creative” comment made no sense.

Generally speaking, disagreements should be handled behind closed doors and not in front of the media after a 31-28 loss overseas to a team you were favored to beat by double digits.

Frost absolutely didn’t do himself any favors with his reaction.

Scott Frost discusses his relationship with OC Mark Whipple. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The good news for Nebraska is they now play North Dakota and Georgia Southern. Both are the definition of cupcake games. If the Cornhuskers lose either, Scott Frost won’t be employed by the next morning. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.