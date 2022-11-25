Nebraska, Matt Rhule Reportedly ‘Negotiating,’ But Major Detail Still Looms

Nebraska has reportedly “zeroed in” on Matt Rhule and could make him the program’s next head coach in the coming days.

One day after the Rhule-to-Nebraska rumors began to heat up, two new reports emerged Friday afternoon linking the former Baylor and Carolina Panthers’ head coach to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is set to face Iowa at 4 p.m. Friday.

Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 25, 2022

Sources: Matt Rhule and Nebraska are negotiating a deal to make him the school’s next head coach. There are some details to be finalized, including with the Panthers, who owe him nearly $34 million. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2022

Matt Rhule needs to iron out contract with Nebraska, Panthers

It certainly appears Rhule already has one foot in the Nebraska door.

Multiple reports surfaced Thursday linking the two, and the situation now appears to be picking up steam.

On3.com reported Rhule is “back in play” for the Cornhuskers, HuskersCorner.com reported the announcement could come as soon as Friday and the Lincoln Journal Star claimed university employees have been told to prepare to host high profile boosters and Nebraska officials on as little as a 24-hour warning.

Combine all of that with the latest news, and this feels like way more than just smoke.

Matt Rhule reportedly close to signing deal with Nebraska. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Of course, as Pete Thamel points out, there is some ironing out to do first – specifically with Rhule’s former team, the Carolina Panthers.

First and foremost, the Panthers – who fired Rhule last month after a 1-4 start – still owe the 47-year-old coach $34 million. Rhule was less than three seasons into his seven-year, $62 million deal with the Panthers at the time of his firing.

If Rhule were to sign with Nebraska, he would be replacing Scott Frost, who was fired earlier this season after going 16-32 during his tenure.