Nebraska Close To Hiring Matt Rhule: REPORT

Matt Rhule could be announced as the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the very near future.

It was recently reported that the former Baylor and Panthers coach turned down Nebraska, but it appears there’s been a shift in the winds.

Matt Rhule is reportedly Nebraska’s top target. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Rhule and Nebraska could be racing towards a contract agreement. On3.com reported Rhule is “back in play” for the Cornhuskers, HuskersCorner.com reported the announcement could come as soon as Friday and the Lincoln Journal Star claimed university employees have been told to prepare to host high profile boosters and Nebraska officials on as little as a 24-hour warning.

The situation between Matt Rhule and Nebraska appears very fluid.

Despite initially appearing to pass, it now appears Matt Rhule is very much at the top of Nebraska’s list.

The Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes play Friday afternoon. From a timing perspective, it’s unlikely they announce before the rivalry game.

Will Nebraska hire Matt Rhule? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

That means an official announcement could come Friday night or Saturday. Seeing as how it’s a road game, a weekend announcement seems to make way more sense.

Given Rhule’s success at Baylor, there’s no doubt he has the chops to lead Nebraska. He would be an awesome hire that fans could quickly get behind.

Matt Rhule is rumored to be going to Nebraska. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

We now sit and wait for an official announcement on Matt Rhule and whether or not Nebraska has officially locked him up. A very exciting time for fans of the Cornhuskers.