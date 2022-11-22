Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

Matt Rhule will reportedly not be going to Lincoln.

The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach turned down the opportunity to take over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to CBS Sports.

The reported decision comes right at the same time as Rhule made it clear he wants to get back into coaching.

Where else can Nebraska look if Matt Rhule is out of the mix?

It was reported last week that Matt Rhule met with Nebraska and apparently interest was high on both sides. Something must have happened now that Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going in different directions.

While Rhule might be hoping for a bigger job or an SEC position to magically come open (Ole Miss?), that’s no longer Nebraska’s problem.

Matt Rhule reportedly out of the running at Nebraska. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Cornhuskers now have to move onto whatever the backup plan is for the administration. As soon as Scott Frost got fired, Lance Leipold’s name shot to the top of every list of possible replacements.

Kansas is having their best season in more than a decade, and Leipold has won every single place he’s been. He won a bunch of national titles at UW-Whitewater, turned Buffalo into a winner and made Kansas competitive in his second season.

Will Nebraska hire Lance Leipold? (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

If Leipold gets crossed out, Matt Campbell, Chris Klieman and P.J. Fleck could all end up in the running to take over the situation in Lincoln. With Matt Rhule out, time is officially running out for the Cornhuskers. The coaching carousel is about to explode, and Nebraska doesn’t want to be on the outside looking in.