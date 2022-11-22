Matt Rhule Says He’d ‘Give Anything’ To Get Back Into Coaching Just As College Football Carousel Starts To Spin

It’s been exactly 43 days since Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers. As it turns out, that’s all the time he needed away from coaching football. The former Baylor head coach wants back on a sideline sooner rather than later.

Rhule recently joined The 33rd Team for an interview and made it abundantly clear he’s looking to get back into coaching. He went as far as to say he’d “give anything” to be back on a sideline.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be able to be away from football, because I miss [those relationships]. I love my family and they’re my team right now, and they’ll always be my team, but I also miss being on the practice field and coaching,” Rhule said.

“I hope and pray that the time comes where I have the chance to do that again, and I would give anything right now to be out there on a sideline today.”

Matt Rhule won 11 games during his final season at Baylor in 2019. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The timing of Rhule’s comment should not be lost. The 47-year-old letting the world know he wants to get back into coaching just as the college football coaching carousel starts to spin at warp speed is by design.

Given his less-than-stellar two-and-a-half-year run in the NFL, Rhule landing back on his feet at the college level makes a lot of sense.

Rhule turned Temple from a laughingstock into a back-to-back 10-win team in his first head coaching stint. His success in Philadelphia led him to the head coaching job at Baylor. There he won 18 games over two seasons after winning just a single game during his first season in Waco.

Ole Miss is one head coaching spot many assume could become vacant as early as Friday with rumors and reports of Lane Kiffin heading to Auburn dominating headlines.

Rhule has no ties to Ole Miss or the SEC. But the coaching style he implemented at Baylor would likely be a very good fit in Oxford.

Expect to see Rhule’s name pop up across message boards over the coming weeks.