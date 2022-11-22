Lane Kiffin Rumors Set Twitter On Fire

Twitter has been on absolute fire since Monday night thanks to Lane Kiffin.

Following a report from Jon Sokoloff that the Ole Miss coach was headed to Auburn, a battle (and some trolling) kicked off on the social media platform.

BREAKING: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources



Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet.



So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon. — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) November 22, 2022

Kiffin himself even got in on the fun and really sparked things off with multiple troll tweets.

That’s news to me Jon. 🤦‍♂️. Nice sources 🚫👿🪑🍽 https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

In one of the rare examples of when social media is unbeatable, Twitter erupted with awesome reactions to the report, which Lane Kiffin clearly denied.

Why is Lane Kiffin the most toxic relationship I’ve ever been in? Like people keep telling me he’s cheating and when I ask him he doesn’t say no he just says “you’re being crazy idek her” and I just believe him https://t.co/p3DBJO4pdT — Holland Beck (@hollaa_backk) November 22, 2022

Ole Miss fan base waiting for the next Lane Kiffin tweet rn pic.twitter.com/XE0Ct8XlAu — Mack (@Bigmackhubbell) November 22, 2022

leaving Ole Miss for Auburn can only mean one thing:

Future United States Senator Lane Kiffin https://t.co/aNpE5eMU4P — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 22, 2022

So, uh, this guy in Mississippi saying Lane Kiffin to Auburn is the same guy that broke the John Cohen news. pic.twitter.com/5KeCMSEnDR — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 22, 2022

Lane Kiffin does Twitter better than any coach in history. Bear Bryant could barely tweet. https://t.co/Zhn5wvUTQS — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 22, 2022

I didn't realize I was on the hot seat. Thanks for breaking the news @WLOX is moving on from me. — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) November 22, 2022

lane kiffin is truly an elite twitter user — Grimlock (@GrimlockOU) November 22, 2022

Lane Kiffin is definitely sitting in bed 3 bourbon drinks deep laughing his ass off while tweeting all of this and I can’t help but respect it — Gianni Parello (247 sports) (@Gianni_Parello) November 22, 2022

Musk should hire Kiffin to show everyone how to do Twitter https://t.co/dAxh00wNaE — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 22, 2022

Honestly, it’s moments like these when we remember just how much fun social media is supposed to be. The Osama Bin Laden raid photo legit had me laughing out loud.

Social media is supposed to be fun. It’s supposed to be entertaining. That’s the goal, and Monday night was the most fun night on Twitter maybe all football season long, outside of Tennessee upsetting Alabama.

Takes were flying all over the place, and Lane Kiffin was doing everything possible to stir the pot.

Will Auburn hire Lane Kiffin? The Ole Miss football coach responded to rumors Monday night on Twitter. He denied that he intends to take the Auburn job. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Who will Auburn ultimately hire? Time will tell, but given Lane Kiffin’s timeline last night, it’s hard to imagine he can go now. If he does, we’re in for a Twitter experience I would gladly pay money for. What an awesome night for the college football world.