NBC Wasted No Time In Taking Advantage Of Taylor Swift’s Newfound Interest In The NFL

Football as we know it may be a relic of the past now that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a thing. The NFL lucked the hell out of a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Jets that was destined to plunk in the ratings.

What seemed like a putrid matchup on paper hit the jackpot with the Swift Effect after we all found out the All-World entertainer would be attending the game.

And boy did she show up.

Swift pulled up to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with a bevy of talent and cameras. following her.

While all cameras were on her, we’d like to point out that she arrived with not one, but two superheroes: Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds, better known as Deadpool. Reynolds wife — the always hot Blake Lively — was also there as was the chef guy from Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” Oh, and because his mom may be reading, random Canadian director Shawn Levy was also there.

Brittany Mahomes sat one row ahead of Swift during the game.

From pregame to in-game, NBC made sure to add a chock-full of Tay Swift on the broadcast.

Not only were the commercial gaps filled with Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert film (set for release Oct. 13), but they included an incredibly corny intro featuring The Voice’s own Carson Daly.

Was the Sunday Night Football intro focused on the Chiefs-Jets game at all? No “Tay” in hell. The video actually served as a way of educating the football audiences on being a “Swiftie.” Or maybe it was intended for Swifties new to football. We couldn’t quite tell.

The counter-programming was a flop.

Carson Daly providing Taylor Swift-themed context to Sunday night's Chiefs/Jets game before the opening kickoff. pic.twitter.com/YjIMTxUkf0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

Oddly, despite the Chiefs beating on the Jets earlier, the broadcast wasn’t jumping to Taylor after every play. After the game’s first TD — a 48-yard rush by Isiah Pacheco — cameras flipped to Swift’s suite with the hopes of catching another NSFW reaction.

They showed Taylor Swift immediately after the touchdown like she drew up the playpic.twitter.com/M3Ilzwr9bm — OutKick (@Outkick) October 2, 2023

“Taylor likes what she sees so far,” 78-year-old Al Michaels said ahead of a commercial break.

The rest of us don’t, Al.

“We’re going to talk about it during the course of the evening,” Cris Collinsworth guaranteed on air.

We have officially crossed the point of spoofing with this Swift-Kelce romance. The Traylor worms are taking over our brains … stop the nightmare!