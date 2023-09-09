Nancy Pelosi, 83 Freaking Years Old, Announces She Won’t Go Away And Will Run For Re-Election

Videos by OutKick

Nancy Pelosi told Mitch McConnell to “hold her beer.”

Just days after calls from both Democrats and Republican constituents for Senator Mitch McConnell to step down from office due to concerning health behavior, the former Speaker of the House announced that she will be running once again for her Congressional House seat that represents the city of San Francisco.

Sure, Pelosi isn’t staring blankly at the camera for 45 seconds at a time like McConnell has done twice in recent weeks, but the overall sentiment remains – we need younger politicians to represent us. In this age of technological advances and information spreading literally second-by-second, sorry Nancy but an someone who will be 84 years old come the time of the election, this isn’t going to cut it.

Social media let their feelings known after Pelosi’s announcement on Friday as #She’s83 was trending across the country in the latest example of a politician refusing to give up their power.

"The needs that our city has right now really call for me to stay another term."



San Francisco is full of junkies and criminals because of Pelosi's negligence.



She has spent years getting rich while her community suffers. And they'll elect her again.pic.twitter.com/AKxlf2yTwQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 8, 2023

THE OLD GET OLDER AS THE COUNTRY FALLS APART

In a depressingly absurd interview with MSNBC, the former Speaker of the House defended her decision to still in Congress despite being born all the way back when World War II was just starting. (Literally)

“The needs that our city [San Francisco] has right now really call for me to stay another term,” she absurdly said.

Oh, San Francisco has plenty of needs alright. But is it no coincidence that Pelosi has been in office throughout the entire downfall of the once Golden City that has turned to rust and dust? After being first elected in 1987, the two-time Speaker of the House now refuses to step aside for perhaps a politician that actually knows what is happening on the ground and can actually make effective change.

SAN FRANCISCO’S REPUTATION HAS BEEN RUINED

It’s almost on a weekly basis where we are reporting here on OutKick another sad story about Pelosi’s city. Whether it’s Westfield’s famous mall closing, nearly 1/3rd of all office space being vacant, or even local Walgreens having to literally CHAIN their ice cream freezers shut because of crime being out of control, the fact of the matter is that the city is falling apart in front of everyone’s eyes. Except Pelosi’s of course. Maybe somebody should get her a stronger glasses prescription – she is 83 after all.

Whether it’s Mitch McConnell, Diane Feinstein, President Biden or Nancy Pelosi, the American people on both sides of the aisle are finally starting to realize that maybe there does need to be a change from the old guard. Is it that much to ask for our elected representatives to actually know how things like email and Spotify work? When’s the last time you think Nancy Pelosi has written an email? She can set policy on things like TikTok but I wouldn’t be surprised if she thought she was talking about Tic-Tac-Toe.

It’s human nature to not want change and to continue on with the way things are. But when it comes to your city literally falling apart, hopefully San Francisco residents take a step back and really think if they want an 80-plus year old making decisions for them for the foreseeable future again.