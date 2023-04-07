Naked Florida Man Covers Himself In Grease, Jumps In Pool, Then On Trampoline During Police Chase

Videos by OutKick

If you thought getting completely naked and covering yourself in grease would help you evade the police after you broke into two homes, think again. One drugged-up (allegedly) Florida Man learned that the hard way early Friday morning.

In a three-minute video that’ll get your juices flowing and have you reaching for the popcorn, a Florida man identified as Blake Tokman is seen sprinting through a backyard completely naked before launching himself into a pool and then onto a trampoline as police chase after him.

Blake’s head is bloodied — as you’ll see — but his will isn’t as easily broken. In the end, cops discover he’s covered himself in what they believe to be grease.

I’d say Graphic Video here, but I assume you know what you’ve gotten yourself into if you clicked on the headline.

From the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page:

Florida man covered in blood and grease runs from police

My God. What a rush! I love this state so much. We’re wild down here. Honestly, this is just another Friday in the Sunshine State.

Apparently, 34-year-old Blake here broke into not one, but two houses overnight, and was “covered in wheel bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood.”

Sounds like something Aaron Rodgers is into!

The Facebook post later states that Florida man Tokman “appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances.” An underrated portion of the above video is actually when they ask him at the end if he’s on drugs.

Gee, ya think? Hilarious.

Love the effort from Blake here, though. Breaks into a pair of houses and then gets super creative with his escape plan. If they can’t get a grip on me, they can’t catch me, baby!

Now, I’m not sure what the plan was after he launched himself onto the trampoline and then just laid there. That didn’t seem very well thought out, if we’re being honest.

How about the neighbor making a quick cameo at the end, too?

You’re lucky they got you before I did, homie.

What a video. What a state.