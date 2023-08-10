Muted Media Outrage Towards Ron Rivera-Eric Bieniemy Situation Speaks To Rivera’s Non-White Privilege | Dan Zaksheske

Videos by OutKick

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera admitted this week that some players complained about new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s coaching style.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, Rivera told reporters that some players were “just a little concerned” about the way Bieniemy does his job.

That’s not something that usually happens in the NFL. Not that players don’t complain about coaches — I’m sure that happens all the time. But for a head coach to admit that players aren’t happy with an assistant coach is very rare.

I spoke to a couple former athletes and coaches and they all echoed a similar sentiment: “Keep it inside the tent.”

Now, a reporter directly asked Rivera about how players were adjusting to Bieniemy. And Rivera answered honestly.

Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during training camp. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

This was the time to go to “coach-speak.”

Eric Bieniemy brings a whole new perspective to the team. It’s an adjustment for the guys. And that’s not a bad thing, Ron Rivera could have — and should have — said.

Like Salguero, I took Rivera’s comments as throwing Bieniemy under the bus a bit. I appeared on “Don’t At Me with Dan Dakich” on Thursday and discussed the situation.

Dakich made a great point: Ron Rivera is a player’s coach. He almost certainly felt that he was defending his players, which is his style. Unfortunately, doing so at the expense of the offensive coordinator that HE HIRED is not the best way to accomplish that.

So, Rivera deserves criticism. And, he did receive some of that. But most of it focused on what I stated above: keep it inside the tent.

What no one in the media said, though, is that Ron Rivera is a racist.

Eric Bieniemy is the poster child for racism in the NFL, according to all of the hardcore left-wing sports media members.

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Washington Commanders reacts during training camp. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Each year, teams interview him for head coaching positions. And each year, no team hires him.

“Racism!” the media shouts in unison.

So Rivera throws Bieniemy under the bus to the entire world … and not one claim of racism? Why not?

Because Ron Rivera is not white.

Imagine, for a moment, that Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

And Brandon Staley had said what Ron Rivera said. You think Mike Freeman wouldn’t have been screaming from the rooftops that Staley is a racist trying to tear down a strong black man?

Spare me. I can practically write the article for him since it’s such a canned response.

There is definitely something called “non-white privilege” in today’s media environment. And it basically states that anyone who is not white is above criticism. At least, criticism from white media members.

If a white head coach threw Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy under the bus the way Ron Rivera did, the media would scream “racism” but Rivera benefits from his “non-white privilege” (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

With Bieniemy headlining the “non-white privilege” group, this presented a perfect opportunity to bang the drum.

But Rivera has “non-white” privilege, too. And that puts the media in a tough spot. Which is essentially why this story is basically going away.

Rivera ultimately apologized. He screwed up, said the wrong thing about an assistant coach, caught a little bit of heat and said he was sorry.

OK, moving on, says the media.

But if Rivera were white, there’s no way the media would just move on. No, he’d have to undergo some kind of racial sensitivity training.

The owner of the team would have to make a statement. The general manager would have to defend his head coach. Or, throw him under the bus, too.

Instead, we’re moving on.

And that’s Rivera’s “non-white privilege” in full-effect.