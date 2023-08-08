Ron Rivera Throws Eric Bieniemy Under The Bus By Revealing Players’ Complaints About New Commanders Coordinator

Videos by OutKick

Strange situation with the Washington Commanders. That’s the best way to describe it following comments by coach Ron Rivera about his players and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Rivera at his press conference on Tuesday said players have come to him “just a little concerned” about Bieniemy’s coaching style.

And those players have at times struggled adjusting to the new coach’s intense approach.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera during day 6 at the Washington Commanders training camp at Commanders Park on July 31, 2023 in Ashburn, VA. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Commanders Players Complain About Eric Bieniemy

“Yeah they have,” Rivera told reporters. “… Had a number of guys come to me and I said, ‘Hey, just go talk to him.’ I said, ‘I understand what he’s trying to get across to you.’

“I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it’s been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it’s a whole different approach.”

Quick interruption here: Bieniemy’s approach is admittedly intense. It involves urgency.

He’s not a nanny. Not a babysitter.

He’s a grown man coach and, frankly, some players in today’s NFL have never dealt with such an approach through years of entitlement in high school and college. They’ve also not been asked to assimilate to certain styles of playing, either, because past coaches have changed their ways to accommodate them.

So maybe this is the genesis of these players complaining to the head coach.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during day 6 at the Washington Commanders training camp at Commanders Park on July 31, 2023 in Ashburn, VA. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Ron Rivera Reveals Commanders Complaints

Bieniemy responded to the issue:

“Before it even goes anywhere, I make it a point to address the conversation,” Bieniemy said. “My job is to address. If there’s something they have an issue with, please let’s discuss this. There’s a reason why I felt a certain way now here’s why I said it. I put it back on the player.”

Bieniemy, who made the point his approach is business and not personal, said he’s not about to change.

“With the group I’m always going to remain the same,” he said. “I’m always going to be loud and I’m always going to be vocal. I’m always going to demand from our leaders.

“Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach. But also understand I’m going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but I’m also their No. 1 fan because I got their back and I’m going to support them at all times.”

This is a good response by Bieniemy. But it’s nonetheless a bad look for the team. It should be worrisome for the Commanders. The idea of players going behind the new offensive coordinator’s back to the head coach to complain?

Not good.

“Again, you’re getting a different kind of player from the players back in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football,” Rivera said. “So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things and a lot of it … is from where they’ve been.

“Guys coming from certain programs are used to it. Guys coming from other programs aren’t as much.”

And perhaps worse is Rivera sharing this fact with reporters. Because it basically puts Bieniemy in the crosshairs of scrutiny.

Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, center right, takes a photo with head coach Ron Rivera, right, general manager Martin Mayhew, center left, and team president Jason Wright after an introductory press conference at the OrthoVirginia Training Center in Commanders Park in Ashburn, VA on February 23, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Eric Bieniemy Now Under Scrutiny

But Rivera didn’t care. Because he went there.

“So, us as a coach, I kind of have to assimilate and get a feel for everybody,” Rivera said. “Eric has an approach and it’s the way he does things and it’s not going to change because he believes in it. [Defensive coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] has his approach.

“Having been a head coach, I think Jack has a tendency to try to figure guys out a little bit more as opposed to, ‘Hey, this is it, this is the way it’s going to be,’ that type of stuff. Eric hasn’t had that experience yet.”

Bieniemy has had countless head coach interviews and not been able to land a job. But he had great success with the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator. And though there were stories of Bieniemy sometimes disagreeing with some players, even quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it didn’t stop that team from winning.

The case could be made that maybe it helped.

If you want to get where you haven’t been, you have to do what you’ve never done. Stop complaining players and work!! https://t.co/Vv9g1c3jVZ — Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) August 8, 2023

Response Not Favorable

These comments from Rivera can in no way be helpful for his team. It brings to light and seemingly empowers players who complain. It shows how some are perhaps a little weak and struggle being coached hard.

And it puts scrutiny on the new offensive coordinator.

“Brutal,” an NFL source with ties to the Commanders told OutKick when informed of Rivera’s comments.

Former Pro Bowl kick returner Brian Mitchell, meanwhile, came to Bieniemy’s defense.

“Stop complaining players and work!” Mitchell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

