Murder Rates In Democrat-Run Cities Increased After 2020

Democrat-run cities are suffering from rapidly increasing murder rates, according to new research.

Washington, DC, Detroit, Memphis, Richmond, New Orleans, are just a few examples of cities that have experienced significant changes in just a few years. As the study states, “homicide rates have risen by an average of roughly 10%,”

Chicago’s murder rate was so high entering the study period that it thankfully didn’t move much between 2021-2023.

Other cities that lead the country in murders per capita include Decmorat-run Baltimore and St. Louis.

But the increase hasn’t affected all cities equally. The research, released by WalletHub, found that “blue cities have a higher increase in homicide rates than red cities.”

Well who could have predicted this?

WalletHub developed a ranking of cities by current murder rate and increase, with Democrats running many of the most dangerous jurisdictions.

There are any number of factors behind the rise in crime, but much of it can be blamed on Democrats ignoring problems until they’ve spiraled out of control. Much like Gavin Newsom with the decline of quality of life in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a visit the Antioch Water Treatment Plant on August 11, 2022 in Antioch, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a desalination plant that is under construction at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant where he announced water supply actions that the state is taking to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Democrats Are Soft On Crime

As with many other problems in major cities, the increase is self-inflicted.

Far left District Attorney’s like George Gascon or Chesa Boudin have made “harm reduction” a key component of their offices. With disastrous results.

Predictably, not punishing criminals only encourages them to commit more crimes.

Tragically, this can result in serious consequences for innocent people.

Democrats running these cities have focused on trying “solutions” that don’t work, followed by refusing to admit mistakes.

It’s a predictable, devastating pattern for those unable to leave.