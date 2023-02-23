Missouri Attorney General Goes After Woke St. Louis Attorney Kim Gardner After Repeat Violator Crashes Car Into Teenage Girl

Videos by OutKick

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey took action on Thursday against the woke St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gardner had been facing increasing calls to resign over the weekend, including from Bailey, but refused.

According to Fox News, the AG’s office is in the process of following the “legal mechanism under state statute” that will allow Bailey to remove Gardner for being “neglectful in her duties.”

Bailey told Fox that Gardner’s woke policies have abandoned those she’s supposed to protect. Instead of ensuring justice for crimes and helping victims, she’s helped create new ones.

“I’m a former prosecutor. I’ve worked in a county prosecutor’s office, and what motivated me every day was the rule of law and finding justice for victims. And rather than finding justice for victims and protecting victims, the circuit attorney of the city of St. Louis was creating new victims. And someone’s got to hold her accountable and that’s that’s why we’re moving forward with our quo warranto,” he explained.

A horrifying, and likely avoidable, car crash was the final straw. Just recently Janae Edmondson, a 16-year-old volleyball player, in town for a tournament with her family, lost both legs in a car crash.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, had repeatedly violated his bond conditions, and would have been behind bars if Gardner’s office had ensured compliance.

Janae Edmondson was in a crosswalk with her parents on her way home from a volleyball tournament when police allege Daniel Riley ignored sped through a yield sign, striking her and another car. (Town of Smyrna, St. Louis Police Department)

Kim Gardner is Just Part of the Problem

Minimal enforcement has been a hallmark of Kim Gardner’s tenure in St. Louis, with the Missouri AG explaining that enough is enough.

Bailey said that there is overwhelming evidence that Gardner had ignored potential new cases and failed to follow procedure to prosecute existing ones.

“This is about a quantum of evidence that demonstrates her failure to prosecute cases, failure to inform and confer with victims in cases and failure to file new cases that are referred by law enforcement agencies,” he explained.

Unfortunately, this is becoming all too common across the country. Far left prosecutors in major cities are refusing to do their jobs out of misplaced priorities. And the public is paying the price.

Rising crime has increasingly become a significant concern in cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

And instead of changing course, woke attorneys like Gardner double down.

Yet another failure led to a young girl being catastrophically injured. But instead of resigning, she essentially forced Bailey to begin the process to remove her, while taking zero responsibility for her actions.

In a statement, she criticized others for her mistakes.

“It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives, “Gardner said. “This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served.”

Bailey is trying his best to ensure justice will be served. Unfortunately it’s come too late to help Janae Edmondson.