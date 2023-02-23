Teenage Volleyball Player Loses Both Legs After Being Struck by Unlicensed Driver

Videos by OutKick

A teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost both of her legs after being pinned between two cars in St. Louis.

The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, sped through an intersection before hitting 16-year-old Janae Edmonson.

Edmonson was in town for a volleyball tournament and was injured while walking back to a hotel with her family.

Riley was unlicensed and out on bond for a 2022 robbery. He was also supposed to be under house arrest but according to Fox News, had “numerous violations of his ankle monitor” in the days before striking the teenager.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that he had violated his bond “at least seven times” since February 1st.

Apparently court officials were unaware of his numerous bond violations, because prosectors never tried to get it revoked.

Janae Edmondson was in a crosswalk with her parents on her way home from a volleyball tournament when police allege Daniel Riley ignored and sped through a yield sign, striking her and another car. (Town of Smyrna, St. Louis Police Department)

Woke Prosectors Hurt Teenagers With Lax Policies

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a long track record of prioritizing woke politics over public safety.

And of course, despite her politics, an ongoing lawsuit alleges that Gardner did nothing to stop racial discrimination in the workplace.

So it’s not particularly surprising that she’s facing criticism due to her failure to ensure that the driver was behind bars for his multiple bond violations.

According to the Washington Post, multiple politicians said she should resign, with the St. Louis Mayor saying she’d “lost the trust of the people.”

Lax enforcement of existing laws by woke prosecutors has become a substantial problem in far left parts of the country.

New York City is seeing a mass exodus of police officers in part due to frustration with the city’s policies.

Now a teenage athlete lost both her legs, due in part to prosecutors putting politics first and the community last.

Far left activist prosecutors have ascribed to a delusional version of criminal justice that doesn’t work. And people are getting hurt and having their lives permanently altered because of their nonsensical ideas.

Until there’s a fundamental shift in mindset, there will almost certainly be more horrific, devastating stories just like this one.