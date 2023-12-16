Mrs. Tyreek Hill Stands By Her New Man In A Bikini As Paternity Suits Fly

Videos by OutKick

As Tyreek Hill battles a nasty ankle injury and a couple of paternity suits, new wife Keeta Vaccaro is taking the news in stride.

Till death do us part, right? Sure seems like Tyreek Hill and Keeta are staying true to those vows, at least for now.

The newest Mrs. Hill took to Instagram late Friday to tell all the haters to shove off with a couple bikini pics with her new man from south beach.

This is how you keep the haters at bay:

Tyreek Hill and new wife Keeta Vaccaro block out the haters

Looks like the Cheetah and his new wife are A-OK amid those pesky paternity suits obtained earlier this week by The Daily Mail.

According to court docs, Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker have accused Miami’s No. 1 receiver of not adequately providing for the children. He reportedly already pays the two women $2,500 per month, but they are both seeking more child support.

Hill’s current four-year contract pays him an average annual salary of $30 million.

Lackner alleged a prenatal paternity test proved Hill was the father “with greater than 99.9 percent probability,” according to her lawsuit.

Side note: some good pub for early-detection pregnancy tests, huh? Score.

Anyway, those two suits don’t seem to bother the new Mrs. Hill one bit. Keeta and Cheetah (hey!) got married over Miami’s bye week last month, and it’s been all ham & eggs ever since.

Hill’s was barreling toward a 2,000 yard season before getting his ankle rolled on Monday, but now his status for tomorrow is very much in doubt.

Now add in a couple paternity suits, and the stress level could be at an all-time high in the Hill house. But Keeta put to bed any of those rumors with one bikini-clad Instagram post.

Sleep well, Dolphins fans.