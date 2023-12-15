Tyreek Hill Hit With Two Paternity Suits A Month After Getting Married, Has Reportedly Tried To Get Both Tossed From Court

Videos by OutKick

The honeymoon phase for Tyreek Hill and his new bride Keeta Vaccaro appears to be over as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has reportedly been hit with not one, but two paternity tests.

Hill, who got hitched during Miami’s bye week in early November, has been sued by two women claiming he is the father of their children. Both were born in 2023.

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Baker, 29, have accused the 29-year-old Hill of not adequately providing for the children. He reportedly already pays the two women $2,500 per month, but they are both seeking more child support.

Hill’s current four-year contract pays him an average annual salary of $30 million.

Lackner alleged a prenatal paternity test proved 29-year-old Hill was the father “with greater than 99.9 percent probability,” according to her lawsuit.

“The Father is a member of the Miami Dolphins earning a salary of $30,000,000 a year pursuant to a four-year contract … in stark contrast, the Mother is unemployed, has no income, is in debt, is on Medicaid, and has no means of support,” her lawsuit stated.

Lackner, an influencer, has shared multiple TikToks involving Hill and their alleged son. In March she posted a video of her holding a newborn wearing a Hill jersey. In another video, she shared a photo of her with Hill on a red carpet-appearance in August 2022.

Hill reportedly argued that Lackner recently moved from Kansas to Fort Lauderdale for “strategic” reasons while trying to get the suit tossed from court.

In the other lawsuit filed by Baker, she claims the two hooked up in August 2022, and since the arrival of her daughter Hill has shown “utter and abject unconcern” while “completely failing to support the child.”

Baker claims she needs $10,000 per month with costs rising as opposed to the $2,500 he’s reportedly been sending.

Hill also tried to get Baker’s lawsuit dropped by claiming that Baker had no grounds to sue for paternity in Florida as she is based in Los Angeles, according to The Mail’s report.