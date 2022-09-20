Mormon Recruit Says He Left BYU-Oregon Game Early After ‘F-ck The Mormons’ Chant Broke Out

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was excited to attend the BYU-Oregon game on Saturday. Manumaleuna is Mormon and lives in Salem, Ore., so seeing his home state school host the school affiliated with his religion was a pretty special occasion.

Two days before the matchup, the North Salem QB shared a tweet explaining how excited he was to attend the game.

I’ll be at the @oregonfootball /@BYUfootball game this weekend. I got to sit in a lot of offensive meetings with BYU and Oregon during visits so It’s going to be lit to see both coaches @CoachRoderick and @KennyDillingham go to work 💯. #ScoDucks #BYU Let’s Go‼️#NorthSalemVikings — TC Manumaleuna II (@TCqbII) September 15, 2022

Things didn’t go as planned, however. Manumaleuna and his family left the game early after Oregon fans started a disrespectful chant.

Some Oregon fans started chanting “f–k the Mormons” in the first half, which prompted Manumaleuna to leave.

The young quarterback spoke with The Statesman Journal about the incident. While Manumaleuna explained he didn’t associate the fan chant with the university, he said, “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have some kind of impact on me.”

Manumaleuna had received an official offer from Oregon prior to attending the game. He reflected on the experience a bit more on Twitter, writing “I think I know what hate feels like now.”

Oregon issued an apology but did not address any sort of punishment for anyone in the video.

BYU expressed its thanks for Oregon’s apology shortly thereafter.

“This isolated behavior does not reflect the values of the University of Oregon,” the statement read in part. “As we all work together to address incidents that seek to divide us, we are grateful for those who are willing to come together to build bridges of understanding.”

The incident comes as BYU continues to receive unwarranted criticism from the media for alleged racism.

During a home volleyball game against Duke, Blue Devils player Rachel Richardson alleged racial slurs were yelled at her throughout the match.

Since then, an investigation found no evidence to support Richardson’s accusations.