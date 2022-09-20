BYU Thanks Oregon For Apology After ‘F-ck The Mormons’ Chant

BYU is thankful that Oregon issued an apology after a group of their fans started a “f-ck the Mormons’ chant. Ducks fans started the chant during Oregon’s 41-20 win over the Cougars on Saturday.

Fans who appear to be sitting in the student section were caught on video shouting the disgusting chant. After being made aware of the clip, Utah Governor Spencer Cox weighed in. Cox tweeted that “Religious bigotry” is “alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

Nothing More Than An Apology

Oregon issued an apology, but did not address any sort of punishment for anyone in the video.

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the statement read.

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

BYU issued a statement on Monday thanking Oregon for its “sincere apology.”

“This isolated behavior does not reflect the values of the University of Oregon,” the statement read in part. “As we all work together to address incidents that seek to divide us, we are grateful for those who are willing to come together to build bridges of understanding.”

The incident comes as BYU continues to receive unwarranted criticism from the media for alleged racism.

During a home volleyball game against Duke, Blue Devils player Rachel Richardson alleged racial slurs were yelled at her during the match.

Since then, an investigation found no evidence to support Richardson’s accusations.

And now the mainstream media sits by quietly while verbal attacks to one’s religion are recognized, but not punished.

BYU deserves more than an apology.