Morgan Wallen Cancels Six Weeks Of Shows Due To Vocal Cord Injury

Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be canceling the next six weeks of concert dates.

Oof. Just think how rough it was for him when he canceled one show.

Wallen announced the news in a video he posted to his Instagram account.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it,” a dejected Wallen began. “I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible.

“So I went in and got scope yesterday and they told me that I really injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

Country music star Morgan Wallen says he needs to rest his voice to keep from permanently damaging it. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Wallen Resting His Voice For Career Longevity

Wallen said that doctors advised him to go on six weeks of vocal rest, and even advised that he limit talking if possible.

The singer also revealed that he wasn’t just dealing with a vocal cord injury.

“I also tore my lat while we were in Australia, I’ve been trying to work through that quietly,” he explained. “But this time off is going to help me get that back right as well.”

Wallen said doctors told him that not resting his voice properly could result in permanent damage to his voice.

“For the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make,” he said,

The man knows where his bread is buttered.

Wallen said that many of the dates that were canceled are currently being rescheduled. These include appearances at festivals as well as the ACM Lifting Lives event which he was slated to headline.

Wallen recently came under fire for canceling a concert at Ole Miss last month due to voice difficulties. While he said he and his team are rescheduling the show, fans were still irate. Some even decided to file a lawsuit.

